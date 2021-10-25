Southern Arkansas University and Mulerider Athletics have announced a dedication ceremony for the newly-finished Dawson Athletic Complex will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Fans are encouraged to make plans to attend the ceremony, which will include brief remarks from administration, coaches, student-athletes, and donors, and then join the campus community for Mulegating at noon which will run up to that afternoon's 2 p.m. kickoff against Oklahoma Baptist.
The 175-foot by 190-foot facility, with a 50-foot roof, is located directly to the east of Wilkins Stadium at Rip Powell Field and features a 60-yard turfed field with field markings for multiple sports. It has LED lighting.
The total cost of the facility was $1.45 million, entirely funded through private support from alumni and friends, and its completion will now provide an immediate impact to over 450 student-athletes, coaches and administrators that make up the 14 athletic programs at SAU.