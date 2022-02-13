With East Central in the bonus, a non-shooting foul whistled with just 0.1 seconds allowed the Tigers’ Madison Rehl to knock down both, defeating Southern Arkansas 61-59 on Saturday.
The foul sent Rehl to the line with no time left, overshadowing a tough effort by the Muleriders in a contest that saw 13 lead changes and seven tied scores with 11 of those lead changes coming in the second half and five of the tied scores occurring in the fourth quarter.
The Muleriders (11-12, 6-11 GAC) started fast, jumping out to an 8-0 lead in the first 2:10 of play. Great ball movement early on led to a bucket by senior forward Kisi Young to open scoring and consecutive good looks on drives to the basket converted by senior forward Maggie Evans.
SAU carried a 19-17 lead into the second quarter following a 47% shooting clip from the floor in the opening ten minutes. The advantage stood at three points at 32-29 entering halftime after the Muleriders again shot it well from the field making five of its 11 attempts.
Following the intermission, East Central outscored SAU 32-27 as the Muleriders struggled in the third quarter connecting on just four of its 17 shot attempts in the frame as the Tigers took a 43-42 lead into the final ten minutes of action.
Both teams scored 19 points off of 24 turnovers, the Tigers edged SAU in rebounding 38-37 and ECU made three more shots in the same amount of attempts from the field. The Muleriders struggled at the line knocking down only 13 of its 22 attempts.
Junior guard Diamond Morris' 11 points led the way offensively for SAU in the loss. She added four helpers, collected four steals and grabbed six rebounds. Young followed with ten points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
The Mulerider women hit the road for Oklahoma next week for the final Sooner State swing of the regular season. SAU is back in action on Thursday, February 17 in Bethany, Oklahoma. Tip-off with Southern Nazarene is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.