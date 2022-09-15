The Great American Conference announced the second Cross Country weekly awards for the 2022 season. Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Sarah Coblentz claimed Women’s of the Week and Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Zach Cox earned Men’s Runner of the Week.
GAC WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Sarah Coblentz, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Fr., Celina, Texas
For the second-straight meet, Coblentz paced the Savage Storm as she finished 13th at the Aggie Duels. Her time, 19:56.0, represented the fastest time out of the 25 GAC runners competing at the meet. She cut more than 90 seconds off of her time at the previous meet.
GAC MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Zach Cox, Northwestern Oklahoma State, So., Blanchard, Oklahoma
Cox guided the Rangers to a second-place team finish at the Aggie Duels. He placed second in the individual competition as he crossed the line with a time of 25:49.0. His mark represented a personal best putting and ranked as the fourth fastest time in program history.