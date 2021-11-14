Southern Arkansas jumped to a 17-0 lead Saturday that the Muleriders held for a quarter-and-a-half against Arkansas-Monticello, before the Boll Weevils overwhelmed their hosts with 59 unanswered points on the way to a 73-37 win.
SAU’s season ended 4-7 under first-year head coach Mike McCarty. UAM salvaged a 5-6 Great American Conference mark.
SAU’s offensive effort totaled 516 yards on 84 plays and saw a trio of players reach statistical milestones.
Redshirt freshman running back Jariq Scales rushed into the record books as he totaled 171 yards on 37 carries with two touchdown runs of 1 and 13 yards. The Osceola native entered the Week 11 affair needing 22 yards to break Julian Frazier's single-season program rushing record and on his sixth carry of the game, he rattled off a 22-yard run to topple the 28-year old record. Scales' first year of play comes to an end with an 11-game statistical ledger that reads 236 carries (3rd-most single season) for 1,477 yards and nine touchdowns.
SAU senior quarterback Hayden Mallory became the third passer in program history to throw for over 5,000 yards in a career, joining former signal callers Barrett Renner and Tyler Sykora. Mallory's time in Magnolia comes to an end with 5,139 total passing yards. His 401 career completions and 43 touchdown passes both rank third all-time behind the previously-mentioned quarterbacks.
Redshirt junior Micah Small hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass, his final reception of a 10-catch afternoon, from Mallory for the Muleriders' final score of the contest late in the fourth quarter. That grab put the wide out over the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the season; just the third receiver to reach the milestone and only the fourth time it has been done in a single season in program history. Small's 2021 season ends with 60 catches for 1,012 yards and a dozen touchdowns. His catch total is the sixth-most in a single season, while his 12 scoring grabs are tied for the third-most in a single season.
SAU senior Austin Wilkerson connected on a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter, and Scales’ 13-yarder with 7:20 left in the half was all the scoring the Muleriders saw for a while.
The Boll Weevils tallied 655 total yards of offense and 30 first downs, while scoring on all eight red zone chances. UAM, after being shutout in the opening quarter, scored 21 points in the second, added 31 points in the first 15 minutes following the intermission, and capped the dominant win with 21 fourth-quarter points.
After winning seven straight matchups from 2011 to 2017, SAU has now lost two of its past three to the Weevils.
Demilon Brown paced the UAM offense as he threw five touchdowns and rushed for 66 yards; pushing out an astonishing 529 total yards of offense. Chris Smith Jr. also ripped off some long runs as he rushed for a gain of 71 yards.
C.J. Parham, LaCedric Smith, and DeAndre Washington led the Weevil receiving core as Parham and Washington each caught six passes for 188 and 89 yards, and a combined 3 touchdowns. Smith caught five passes for 107 yards, including a touchdown.
Defensively, Justin Legier and Kaytron Allen led the UAM team, each with double digit tackles.
Angel Quiroga also set a new UAM football record with a 10/10 extra points and a field goal.
Final Great American Conference standings
All games are conference games
Team Record
Harding 10-1
Henderson State 9-2
Ouachita Baptist 9-2
Southeastern Oklahoma 8-3
East Central 7-4
Oklahoma Baptist 7-4
Arkansas-Monticello 5-6
Arkansas Tech 4-7
Southern Arkansas 4-7
Northwestern Oklahoma 2-9
Southern Nazarene 1-10
Southwestern Oklahoma 0-11
Saturday’s games
Arkansas-Monticello 73, Southern Arkansas 37
East Central 30, Southeastern Oklahoma 30
Harding 31, Arkansas Tech 0
Northwestern Oklahoma 31, Southwestern Oklahoma 28
Oklahoma Baptist 42, Southern Nazarene 14
Ouachita Baptist 31, Henderson State 28
Harding and Ouachita Baptist will likely advance to the NCAA Region II football playoffs. Henderson State will likely be the GAC’s representative in the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl in TexARKana.