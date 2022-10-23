EL DORADO – Ouachita Baptist was too much for Southern Arkansas on Saturday, as the Tigers scored 21 points in the final quarter to double the Muleriders, 63-31.
Southern Arkansas trailed by only 11 -- 42-31 going into the fourth quarter. But Ouachita, ranked No. 3 and No. 4 in national polls, claimed the 13th Murphy USA Classic at Memorial Stadium.
Ouachita improves to 8-0 on the season, while Southern Arkansas falls to 3-5.
Southern Arkansas struck first and quickly. Junior quarterback O. B. Jones carried for 30 yards on a design run up to the midfield stripe on the opening play from scrimmage and on the next play he found Cole Williams across the middle. The wide out did the rest as he turned down the Ouachita sideline and raced into the south end zone for the Classic's first score following the 50-yard pitch-and-catch. The drive took 32 seconds.
Ouachita responded with a seven-play scoring drive from 48 yards out which followed an onside kick attempt by the Muleriders. Southern Arkansas again needed just two plays to hit paydirt as the scoring drive was aided by a muffed punt from the Tigers which was recovered by Kamden Perry at the Ouachita 17. Jones dashed up the middle for six to put the Muleriders up 14-7 as the clock slipped under nine minutes to play in the opening quarter.
The Tigers turned to their lead back T.J. Cole and the league's top rusher responded as he found the endzone on back-to-back-to-back Ouachita drives as part of 21-unanswered points. This pushed Ouachita up 28-14 at the 6:47 mark of the second quarter. Cole scored on runs of 10, 8 and 36 yards which highlighted his 124-yard first half.
Wilkerson's make, the 43rd of his career, momentarily cut the Tigers lead to 11 at 28-17, but a four-play, 75-yard drive by Ouachita ended as Riley Harms connected with a wide open Connor Flannigan for 58 yards and the fifth first-half touchdown for the visitors.
The first quarter saw a combined 35 points as five of the eight drives resulted in touchdowns. Ouachita outscored SAU 14-3 in the second quarter as the Tigers' two drives found the endzone, while the Muleriders' only points came on a 24-yard field goal from the leg of grad placekicker Austin Wilkerson.
The final SAU drive of the first half saw Wilkerson push a 36-yard attempt just right to keep the deficit at 18 entering the intermission. Earlier in the half, SAU was turned away on downs at the Ouachita 6 as a 12-play drive was unable to result in any points for the Muleriders trailing 21-14.
Ouachita did not punt in the first half, but the Muleriders forced three punts by the Tigers in the third quarter as the second-highest scoring offense in the country managed just seven points after the first 15 minutes of the intermission.
Southern Arkansas scored twice in the third quarter on drives of 78 and 86 yards. Jones scored on a two-yard keeper to cap an eight-play drive and then connected with Seth Johnson from 45 yards out with nine seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Jones completed 14 of his 26 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked four times with two resulting in turnovers. He carried 19 times for 86 yards and two scores. Jariq Scales carried eight times for 71 yards and Blake May toted 11 times for 65 yards. Seven receivers caught passes. Perry hauled in four for 34 yards. Johnson and Dekendrick Bender snagged three each.
Saul Williams recorded a dozen stops to pace SAU and Jacob Berry added 11.
Ouachita tallied 519 yards with Cole rushing for 230 and six touchdowns; three in each half. The Mulerider offense produced 482 yards behind a balanced attack of 243 on the ground and 239 through the air on a collective 75 plays.
The Muleriders head to Oklahoma for the final time this season as a Week 9 tilt with Oklahoma Baptist awaits in Shawnee. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
