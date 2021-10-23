Despite taking the first set 25-22 and playing close in each set, the Southern Arkansas volleyball team was unable to overcome Southwestern Oklahoma State University as they fell 3-1 (25-22, 20-25, 25-27, 21 -25) in a Great American Conference matchup on Friday evening.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
After falling down 4-1 to start the first set, the Muleriders were able to chip away at the Bulldog lead as the two teams traded points back and forth. Down 15-12, SAU used a 6-1 run to take the lead 18-16. SWOSU would quickly answer as they jumped back out to a 22-21 lead, but not before SAU reeled off four straight points off two Victoria White kill's along with an attack error, and ball handling error.
The final three sets would be very competitve as both teams trading points back and forth in each set, with neither seeming to pull away unitl the end as SWOSU went on to win three straight.
Landry Rogers and Victoria White both had a game-high 15 kills, followed by Abby Bermudez who totaled 10. Morgan Schuster chipped in a game-high 44 assists, along with four kills, and one solo block.
Bermudez finished with .667 attack percentage on 15 attempts with zero errors, while Schuster hit .364 with no errors. White hit .355 on 31 attempts.
Alexa Heard led the defense with 16 digs, followed by Samantha Still who tallied 15. The SAU defense finished with a game-high nine blocks, three of which came from Kenadee Poye, who also added seven kills.
The Muleriders will be back in action at 11:30 a.m. today as they are set to take on Northwestern State Oklahoma University inside the W.T. Watson Athletic Center.