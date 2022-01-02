Southern Arkansas, behind strong performances from seniors Aaron Lucas and Devante Brooks and junior Tyler Garrett, handled Southwestern Oklahoma State 70-41 on Saturday to pick up a fourth straight victory.
The Muleriders move into first place in the Great American Conference standings with a 5-1 record, 9-3 overall.
The game was knotted at nine in the early going prior to the Muleriders utilizing a 17-7 run to close out the first half. The visitors would not threaten for the remainder of the contest as SAU employed a stifling effort on the defensive end of the floor which forced the Bulldogs into an overall shooting clip of 25.5% (14-of-55) and just three makes from three-point range in 22 attempts.
Additionally, Southern Arkansas outrebounded SWOSU 56-32. In the second half, SAU used a run of 20-3 to put the game out of reach.
Lucas knocked down five of the Muleriders' 10 triple tries to finish with 22 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. D. Brooks delivered a double-double for the eighth time this season and for the seventh straight game as he collected 16 rebounds to go along with 13 points, one block and a steal. Garrett added 11 points, eight assists and five rebounds, while junior combo Jalen Brooks finished a point shy of a double-double behind a ten-rebound effort.
The 41 points surrendered to the Bulldogs are the fewest allowed by SAU this season and the fewest allowed by the Muleriders since Williams Baptist scored just 38 points against Southern Arkansas on November 26, 2016.
It is the fewest points allowed by SAU in its GAC history (2011-12) and the fewest allowed to a Division II opponent since the spring of 2008 when the Muleriders held Henderson State to 36 points.
The Muleriders prepare for their first Oklahoma road swing of the season as the Ada-Durant road trip awaits next weekend.
Southern Arkansas returns to action on at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against East Central from inside Kerr Activities Center.
Live coverage links are available at www.MuleriderAthletics.com.