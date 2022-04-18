The Great American Conference announced the Softball Weekly awards for the 11th week of the 2022 season. Henderson State’s Monica Monreal won Player of the Week and Southern Arkansas’ Sydney Ward earned Pitcher of the Week.
GAC SOFTBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Sydney Ward, Southern Arkansas, RHP, Fr., Paris, Arkansas
Ward picked up three wins to improve to 14-3. Against Arkansas-Monticello, she allowed a run in 4.2 innings of work. In two starts and 11.0 innings inside the circle against Oklahoma Baptist, she tallied 20 strikeouts and allowed just one run. She has won 11-straight decisions and has not lost since February 18.
GAC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Monica Monreal, Henderson State, 1B, Jr., Ennis, Texas
Monreal went 5-for-8 in the Reddies’ three-game series with East Central. She added three walks to produce a .727 on-base percentage for the week. She went 2-for-2 with a home run in Thursday’s 6-5 victory. In the finale, she homered twice and drove in five runs. She hit a two-run tying home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Also nominated from SAU was Jade Miller, LF.