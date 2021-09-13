Southern Arkansas scored first and last in a see-saw battle Saturday against Southwestern Oklahoma, going 2-0 in the Great American Conference with a 42-27 victory.
The Muleriders await the Harding Bisons (1-1) for a 6 p.m. Saturday game in Magnolia.
SAU got an early break when freshman linebacker Rayvon Ingram intercepted a Tanner Griffin pass and returned it 10 yards to the SWOSU 19.
Redshirt freshman running back Jariq Scales, who would lead Muleriders rushers with 100 yards on 20 carries, gained 17 yards to the SWOSU 2.
Senior quarterback Hayden Mallory ran to the left for a touchdown with 9:26 left in the first quarter. Austin Wilkerson kicked the extra point.
SWOSU scored on its next drive, helped by a 37-yard pass from Griffin to Adrian Williams. Two plays later, Torin Justice scored on a 32-yard reception from Griffin with 7:00 left in the first.
SAU’s Logan Radmore blocked the extra point as the Muleriders retained a 7-6 lead.
There was no more scoring until SWOSU put together a nine-play, 86-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Griffin to Deshan Moreaux. Charalambos Pashas’ PAT gave the visitors a 13-7 lead with 9:48 left in the half.
SAU converted two third downs on its next drive, including a 41-yard pass from Mallory to Seth Johnson for a first down at the SWOSU 28. Mallory completed a 14-yard pass to M.J. Loggins for a first and goal at the 3. SAU lost two yards on the next play, but Mallory came through with 5-yard TD throw that Desmond Jones caught over his left shoulder with 4:54 left in the half. Wilkerson’s PAT from Andrew Schreiner’s hold gave SAU a 14-13 lead to end a 10-play, 73-yard drive.
SWOSU came back with a 55-yard touchdown pass from Griffin to Nate Davis with 2:51 left in the half and a 20-14 lead. It was the longest play of the game.
SAU got to the SWOSU 38 before turning the ball over on downs with 14 seconds left in the half.
SAU almost scored on its first possession of the second half before the drive stalled at the SWOSU 10. SWOSU’s David Vargas punted from his end zone and SAU took over at the Bulldogs 36.
The Muleriders got help from the Bulldogs on a third and 9 and the SWOSU 23. Bulldogs defenders interfered with Dekendrick Bender as he tried to make a catch in the left end zone, was to retake the lead with a pass interference call, setting up a first and goal at the SWOSU 8.
Mallory found Small at the right rear of the end zone with 8:59 left in the third period. SAU regained a 21-20 lead on Wilkerson’s boot.
A 41-yard field goal attempt by SWOSU’s Pashas was wide to the left.
After a punt, SWOSU retook the lead on a 52-yard pass from Griffin to Justin Bailey with 1:45 left in the third quarter. Pashas’ kick gave the Bulldogs their final lead at 27-21.
SAU scored the next three touchdowns, all in the fourth quarter.
Small caught two more scoring passes from Mallory. The first was for 8 yards at the 14:55 mark. The score was set up by a 44-yard Andre Thomas run – his only carry of the game.
Small’s third TD was a 38-yard reception with 6:22 left.
Gavin Roe – who led SAU with seven tackles and four assists -- intercepted a SWOSU pass late in the game and returned it 14 yards to the Bulldogs 22.
Scales scored on a 10-yard run up the middle with 1:13 left. Wilkerson’s kick made the final 42-27.
Mallory was 25-35-1 for 266 yards. Griffin was 29-48-2 for 437 yards.
SWOSU rushed 23 times for 68 yards. SAU had 32 rushes for 163 yards.
CLICK HERE to see complete game statistics.