The Great American Conference announced the final Football Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season.
Southern Nazarene’s Gage Porter garnered Offensive Player; Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Ashton Hamby and Elijah Reed claimed the Defensive and Special Teams honors.
GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Gage Porter, Southern Nazarene, QB, Gr., Elk City, Oklahoma
Porter finished his season with his third-straight game where he accounted for at least five touchdowns as he ran for four and threw for two in the Crimson Storm’s 56-21 win at Oklahoma Baptist. He ran for 172 yards and threw for a season-high 226. He finished as the only Division II player this season to account for 40 touchdowns in the regular season.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Ashton Hamby, Southwestern Oklahoma State, DB, So., Mont Belvieu, Texas
One week after winning Special Teams Player of the Week, Hamby earned Defensive Player of the Week as he intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and registered seven tackles in the Bulldogs’ 41-28 win against Northwestern Oklahoma State. He added half a sack.
GAC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Elijah Reed, Southwestern Oklahoma State, S/T, Fr., Jones, Oklahoma
For the second-straight game, Southwestern Oklahoma State scored on special teams as Reed scooped up a first-quarter punt blocked by Logan Engle and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 41-28 home victory against Northwestern Oklahoma State.