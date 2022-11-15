Magnolia Panthers seniors Dalen Blanchard and Cade Browning have signed letters-of-intent to play baseball for Southern Arkansas University.
Yet to start their Panthers senior seasons, the two have already put up impressive statistics on the baseball field.
Coach Bobby Beeson said Blanchard, as the Panthers catcher, was the defensive MVP for the team last year and noted how pitchers’ lives were easier knowing that he was behind the plate.
Blanchard had a .355 batting average, and on base percentage of .600, and a slugging average of 705. He also hit seven home runs, seven doubles and had 18 runs batted in.
Beeson acknowledged that Blanchard has been a two-time All-Conference selection and a one-time All-State player.
Blanchard is the son of Amanda and Toby Blanchard.
Beeson expressed how versatile Browning was in that he could play almost all the infield positions. He also said the thing he loved about Browning was that he was one of the hardest workers on the team. Beeson cites as an example his hard work in the weight room and how he transformed his body since his sophomore year.
Browning had a batting average of .330, an on base percentage of .500, and a slugging average of .460. He also had six doubles, 25 runs batted in, and 17 bases on balls.
He is the son of Brandy and Steve Browning.