The Great American Conference announced its third Track & Field Athlete of the Week awards for the 2022 outdoor season. Arkansas Tech’s Calli Beshore and Harding’s Kiera Blankinship claimed the Women’s honors while the Bisons’ Tad Kirby and Jaden Zerby earned the Men’s accolades.
GAC WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Calli Beshore, Arkansas Tech, So., Nevada, Missouri
Competing in the steeplechase for the first time ever, she took first in the event at the Joey Haines Invitational. She bested her teammate, Mary Beth Bailey by four seconds. Her winning time of 11:16.55 represented the top time in the GAC this season and it ranks as the 27th-best time in Division II.
GAC WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Kiera Blankinship, Harding, Fr., Chickasha, Oklahoma
Blankinship claimed the title in the high jump at the Joey Haines Invitational as she cleared 1.71 meters. She earned an NCAA Provisional mark in that jump. She owns the top jump in the GAC and her clearance ranks as the eighth-best in Division II.
GAC MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Tad Kirby, Harding, So., Mason, Texas
Kirby claimed two event titles at the Joey Haines Invitational as he won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. His 100 time of 10.72 represented a personal best. He won the 200, in 21.90 seconds, for the fifth time in his career. He ranks in the top four in the GAC in both events. He ran on the winning 4x400 relay team.
GAC MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Jaden Zerby, Harding, So., Sunray, Texas
Zerby established a personal best in the discus Joey Haines Invitational as he registered a throw of 45.26 meters. He finished as the top Division II performer in the event. He moved up third place in the conference with that performance. He also competed in the hammer throw and the shot put.