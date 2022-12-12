The Great American Conference announced the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honors for the fifth week of the 2022-23 season.
Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Ben Smith won the Men’s award while the Lady Bulldogs’ Averi Zinn and Ouachita Baptist’s Makayla Miller shared the Women’s accolade.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Ben Smith, Southwestern Oklahoma State, F, Jr., Edmond, Oklahoma
Smith registered a double-double -- 20 points and 13 rebounds -- as the Bulldogs collected their first GAC win of the season, a 63-60 home victory against East Central. He reached both the 20-point and 10-rebound marks for the first time this season. The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers in Weatherford for the fourth-straight meeting.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Makayla Miller, Ouachita Baptist, G, Jr., Little Rock, Arkansas
Miller led the Tigers to a pair of wins -- including their first GAC victory -- as she shot 68.0 percent from the floor in the two contests. After scoring 12 points in 19 minutes against Arkansas Baptist, she tallied a season-high 27 points on 11-for-17 shooting. She added nine rebounds, five steals and four assists.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Averi Zinn, Southwestern Oklahoma State, G, So., Anadarko, Oklahoma
Zinn helped SWOSU pick up its first win of the season as she scored a season-high 28 points against East Central. She entered the contest shooting just 35.1 percent from the floor but she found the range to the tune of 10-for-16 overall and 4-for-6 from the 3-point arc. She added a game-high seven assists.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Jerry Carraway Jr., G; and Kylie Warren, G.