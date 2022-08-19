Ryan Pippins has been hired as graduate assistant coach for the Southern Arkansas men’s basketball tame.
"I am fired up to add Ryan to our coaching staff," said head coach Logan Quinn. "Over the past few years, we have had our graduate assistants go on and do great things in college and professional basketball. Pip, having played at the Division I and Division II levels, will bring experience and hard work to our program. He will be an asset on the floor with our current players, and he will make an impact on the recruiting trail - especially with his knowledge of the state of Arkansas. I am excited to add him to our basketball family."
Pippins, who starred at Little Rock Parkview under SAU Sports Hall of Famer Al Flanigan, began his collegiate playing career at Arkansas-Little Rock where he spent four seasons with the Trojans, before playing his final two years at Division II Pittsburg State.
"I am excited and passionate to serve as the graduate assistant for Coach Quinn and SAU's winning program," remarked Pippins. "I have played the game of basketball ever since I can remember. I was always told that I have a ‘high’ basketball IQ and that I should consider coaching as a career. I expect that my time here at Southern Arkansas University will expand my coaching skills and I can't wait to be a part of the winning tradition that is being built here at SAU."
In two seasons with the Gorillas, Pippins played in 48 of the team's 50 games making 37 starts and averaging 29.4 minutes per game and leading team in minutes played both seasons. In 2021-22, Pippins led PSU in scoring six times and in rebounding three times, while averaging 8.6 ppg and 3.7 rpg in addition to leading the squad in free throw shooting at 83.6% behind a team-high 61 makes, in assists (46) and in points scored (233).
While with his hometown Trojans, Pippins played in 52 games with 13 starts at 18.3 minutes per game.
Pippins graduated from Arkansas-Little Rock in May 2020 with his bachelor of science in health education promotion with a minor in health and sport management. This past May, he earned a master of science in health, human performance and recreation with an emphasis in sport and leisure service management. Pippins was an MIAA Academic Honor Roll recipient.