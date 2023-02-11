Due to unforeseen facility issues, Monday's Great American Conference basketball matchups with Arkansas-Monticello have been moved to Magnolia High School's Panther Arena.
The previously-scheduled Student Appreciation Night will be rescheduled for another night, but students are still encouraged to come out and support the Muleriders as both teams are in the midst of an intense conference standings race.
The SAU women will tip-off against the Blossoms at 6 p.m. and the SAU men will battle the Weevils at 8 p.m. Admission is free.