Oklahoma Baptist will play Arkansas Tech at 2 p.m. Saturday for the Great American Conference volleyball championship at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
The OBU Bison advanced to its third-straight final on Friday, eliminating Harding for the third-straight season with a three-set victory.
Arkansas Tech staged comebacks late in each of the first two sets en route to scoring a four-set victory against Southwestern Oklahoma State.
Oklahoma Baptist joins Arkansas Tech, 2011-14, and Harding, 2011-13 and 2017-Spring 2021, as the only three programs to reach at least three straight GAC Championship finals.
The match streams on GACSportsNetwork.com.
The Bison have eliminated the Golden Suns at each of the last two GAC Championships – in the semifinals last April and in the quarterfinals in 2019. They will attempt to become the first team to win three-straight Championship titles.
Oklahoma Baptist 3, Harding 0
In Friday’s second Great American Conference Volleyball Championship semifinal, GAC Player of the Year Malia Leatherland added to her list of accomplishments as her 11 kills gave her 1,668 for her career to break the GAC’s all-time record. It was a standard held previously by Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Carly Zak. She added 15 digs for her second double-doubles in as many days.
The top-seeded Bison (23-3) raced out to a 14-5 start in the opening set only to see the Lady Bisons (17-9) respond by scoring 12 of the next 15 points to even the set at 17-17. Ahead 21-20, Oklahoma Baptist scored three-straight points and finished off the set, 25-21.
The opening of the second set featured four ties. Trailing 7-6, Oklahoma Baptist separated from Harding by winning 13 of the next 16 points. The Lady Bisons came back with six-straight points to cut the margin to 19-16.
Oklahoma Baptist secured the set by winning the final three points.
Set three saw nine ties before either team reached 12 points. The Bison surged to a 15-11 lead after scoring five straight points. On two occasions, Harding pulled to within one point but could never draw even again as Oklahoma Baptist closed out the contest by winning eight of the final nine points.
Diana Carranza set the GAC Championship record for digs in a three-set match as she totaled 27. Kayle Buell added 36 digs. Avery Hellmuth matched Leatherland with 11 kills and Audrey Poupard registered seven blocks. Logan Smith led the Harding offense with 11 kills. She added 11 digs. Sarah Morehead finished with 24 assists and 18 digs.
Arkansas Tech 3, Southwestern Oklahoma 1
The Golden Suns (21-7) trailed by as many as six points in the opening set. Down 19-16, they won nine of the final 10 points to take the set, 25-20.
They followed a similar script in set two as they overcame a 21-18 deficit as they claimed seven of the final eight points for a 25-22 win. The Bulldogs (20-8) pushed the match to a fourth set with a 25-20 win in the third set. They produced their best attack percentage of the match, .344, as they committed only one error. In the fourth set, the Golden Suns ripped off runs of six-straight and seven-straight points to close out the match with a 25-14 win.
Haylee Paladini led the Golden Suns attack with 19 kills. She committed just two errors and hit .447. Brianna Merkel added 42 assists and 19 digs. Madison Grantham collected 22 digs.
Mackenzie Harless totaled 14 kills for the Bulldogs. Sophia Desantiago finished with a match-high 28 digs. Chezney Nielsen and Terez Chaveez registered double-doubles. SWOSU dropped to 1-5 all-time in GAC Championship semifinal matches.