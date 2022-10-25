The Great American Conference announced the ninth Volleyball Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season. Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Addison Wimmer won Offensive Player, Oklahoma Baptist’s Maci Langford claimed Defensive Player and East Central’s Leah Lawson earned Setter of the Week.
GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Addison Wimmer, Northwestern Oklahoma State, OH, So., Yukon, Oklahoma
Wimmer averaged 6.67 kills per set in leading the Rangers to two victories. In their three-set win against Southeastern Oklahoma State, she notched 18 kills and hit .326. In a non-conference contest with Southwestern College, she added 22 kills with a .395 attack percentage.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Maci Langford, Oklahoma Baptist, DS, Jr., Arlington, Texas
Langford recorded 29 digs in the Bison’s three-set victory at Southwestern Oklahoma State that kept Oklahoma Baptist in sole possession of second place. The win also snapped the Bulldogs’ 19-match home win streak. She moved into second in the GAC in digs per set at 5.49.
GAC SETTER OF THE WEEK
Leah Lawson, East Central, So., Arlington, Texas
Lawson helped the Tigers pick up three wins as she averaged 11.89 assists per set. In a sweep of Southeastern Oklahoma State, she tallied 32 assists and two aces. In a three-set win against Southern Nazarene, she recorded a double-double, 38 assists and 13 digs. Against Midwestern State, she followed up with 37 assists and surpassed the 1,000 assist total for her career.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Anna Crittenden, OH; Landry Rogers; and Morgan Schuster, S (Southern Arkansas).