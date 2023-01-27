The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) released its 2023 DII Top 25 Coaches Poll on Tuesday and among the top vote getters to not appear in the first edition of the rankings is ninth-year head coach Jason Anderson's Southern Arkansas Mulerider.
They received votes totaling 22 points and will begin the season as the organization's fifth-highest ranked team in the Central Region.
Southern Arkansas, preseason favorites in the Great American Conference, had appeared inside the NFCA preseason top 20 for six-straight seasons from 2017-2022. The Muleriders are coming off a fourth consecutive GAC regular season championship and the program's sixth straight NCAA regional appearance.
SAU posted a 37-18 record last spring and won 26 of its 33 league games.
Regionally, the Muleriders slot in behind unanimous No. 1 and defending national champion Rogers State, No. 8 Central Oklahoma, No. 13 Augustana and No. 22 Washburn. The Muleriders will play three of the four teams slotted ahead of them in the preseason rankings over the course of the first three weeks of the season in addition to two other teams mentioned in the NFCA rankings.
SAU meets Drury on February 4 and No. 6 Texas A&M-Kingsville on February 5 on opening weekend at the Mardi Gras Invitational. SAU closes out a five-game schedule at the Alvy Early Memorial Classic against No. 22 Washburn on February 12, before matching up against No. 1 Rogers State and No. 8 Central Oklahoma on February 18 at the GAC-MIAA Crossover in Oklahoma City.
The Muleriders first appeared in the NFCA's preseason rankings under Anderson in 2017. When ranked inside the top 25, SAU has never been picked lower than 16th. Following the team's run to a fourth-place finish at the DII World Series in 2016, the 2017 Muleriders earned a No. 5 preseason ranking, while the 2018 squad started the season ranked No. 10.
Following a third-place showing at the DII World Series in 2018, the 2019 SAU team was slotted No. 2 nationally and prior to the 2020 campaign, Anderson's bunch was ranked No. 14. A shortened season in 2020 which saw the squad finish at the top of the NFCA's final rankings led to the 2021 Muleriders starting off as the No. 1 team in the country.
Southern Arkansas opens the season, its ninth under Anderson and its 25th overall, during the first weekend of February as the Muleriders prepare for five regional opponents on opening weekend at the Mardi Gras Invitational in Youngsville, LA.
SAU's run begins on Friday, February 3 against Union, TN at 11:30 a.m. with a 2 p.m. first pitch scheduled against Delta State.