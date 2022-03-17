The Great American Conference announced the Women’s Tennis award for the fourth week of the 2022 season. Arkansas Tech’s Lea Grinberg earned the honor.
GAC WOMEN’S TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Skye Royall, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Fr., Safety Bay, Western Australia, Australia
Royall helped the Savage Storm to a 4-1 record that included a 4-1 win against Division I Missouri State. She won four of her five singles matches as she split time between the No. 1 and No. 2 positions. In doubles play she partnered with Georgia Hosking at the No. 1 position and scored victories against Missouri State, Emporia State, and Hastings.