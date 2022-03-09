The Great American Conference announced the Softball Weekly awards for the fifth week of the 2022 season. Arkansas-Monticello’s Haley Cornell earned Player of the Week and East Central’s Taia Harris and garnered Pitcher of the Week.
GAC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Haley Cornell, Arkansas-Monticello, 1B/UTL, Sr., Bentonville.
Cornell went 5-for-8 as the Blossoms picked up a series win against Henderson State. In game one, she drove in four runs across two fifth-inning at bats as she hit a two-run home run and added a two-run double as part of a nine-run inning. She drove in two in a 10-1 game-two victory. She drove in her seventh and eighth runs of the series in game three.
GAC SOFTBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Taia Harris, East Central, RHP, Jr., Antlers, Oklahoma
Harris repeated as GAC Pitcher of the Week as she picked up two wins against Northwestern Oklahoma State. In her first outing, she struck out nine in a 4-1 victory. In her second start, she recorded a five-hit complete-game victory in which she notched 10 strikeouts. She had 51 strikeouts in her last five starts, spanning 36.0 innings of work.
Nominated from Southern Arkansas was Sydney Ward, RHP.