HOT SPRINGS -- Freshman transfer Jeremy Adorno fired the sixth no-hitter in the program's NCAA Era as Southern Arkansas dismissed Missouri Western 12-0 at the Dugan Invitational.
The Muleriders (1-1) tossed the ball to the Puerto Rico native and he delivered with four flawless innings and seven strikeouts to just one walk and three hit-by-pitch with none of the four baserunners reaching second base.
In addition to the seven Ks, he induced six groundouts and forced six fly outs. A transfer from Hill College, Adorno is the first Mulerider pitcher to record a no-hitter since 2014 when Timothy Buchanan blanked the hit column against Southern Nazarene.
The right-hander received more than enough run support in the win as the Muleriders were jumpstarted early by sophomore Will Richardson who left the yard in the top half of the first inning with a left centerfield blast of the three-run variety to stake Adorno to a comfortable 3-0 lead.
Although it certainly would have been enough offense for Adorno's outing, Southern Arkansas continued its run-scoring Sabbath in the fourth inning as a two-run single off the bat of junior Brett McGee and a two-run double by freshman transfer Brandon Nicoll pushed the Muleriders out front 7-0 through four innings of play.
Southern Arkansas did not let up in the fifth as junior Riley Orr singled home a run to put the Muleriders up 8-0. With two outs in the frame, SAU added three more runs beginning first with a Chris Sutton RBI double that gave the Muleriders a 9-0 advantage and three batters later a Tucker Burton two-run single sent SAU up 11-0 through five. In the sixth, Orr plated a run on a sacrifice fly for the 12th and final tally of a productive day at the plate.
Sutton, along with junior Conner Allen and freshman transfer Jakob Machuca, all delivered two hits and each had an extra base hit in the win. Five other players recorded a base knock. Sutton and McGee each scored three times and Orr crossed home twice. Richardson's three RBI led SAU and four other players recorded two. The Muleriders drew five walks and were hit-by-pitch six times. Orr freely reached first twice, while McGee and Allen were both hit twice. Allen and junior Ty Manning each swiped a bag.
Southern Arkansas concludes its season-opening weekend on Monday against Northwest Missouri. First pitch is scheduled for noon from Majestic Park's Babe Ruth Field.