The Great American Conference announced the sixth Football Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season. East Central’s Kenny Hrncir and Ouachita Baptist’s Riley Harms shared Offensive Player of the Week; Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Joseph Saunders earned Defensive Player of the Week and Harding’s Kendale Allen claimed Special Teams Player of the Week.
GAC CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kenny Hrncir, East Central, QB, Jr., Needville, Texas
Hrncir helped the Tigers pick up their first home win against Henderson State as GAC rivals as he accounted for three touchdowns for the fourth straight game. He threw for 296 yards and three touchdown passes in the 31-10 win. He has amassed at least 300 yards of total offense in consecutive games.
GAC CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Riley Harms, Ouachita Baptist, QB, So., Fremont, Nebraska
Harms continued his efficient ways as he completed 12-of-13 attempts for 197 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers defeated Southwestern Oklahoma State, 63-24. He added 81 rushing yards, including a 72-yard touchdown run. In his last five games, he has completed 47-of-54 passes for an 87.0 percentage.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Joseph Saunders, Northwestern Oklahoma State, LB, Fr., Homestead, Florida
Saunders tallied a career-high 11 tackles, including a sack, as the Rangers collected their first win of the season, a 26-23 road victory against Arkansas-Monticello. Additionally, he recovered a first-quarter fumble and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown.
GAC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kendale Allen, Harding, KR, So., Birmingham, Alabama
Allen returned the opening kickoff of the second half 89 yards for a score in the Bisons’ 56-28 win against Southern Nazarene. The run back represented the Bison’s first kick return touchdown since Corey Bassett registered a return score in the opening round of the 2016 playoffs against Central Missouri.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Dekendrick Bender, WR; Jacob Berry, LB; and Andrew Schreiner, P.