The Southern Arkansas Muleriders men and women are set for action Sunday through Tuesday at the Great American Conference Championships.
Fifty-four holes await head coach Neriah Brown's squads from the Hot Spring Country Clubs.
The SAU women will battle in Hot Springs with the five-golfer squad of All-GAC selection Emma Hester, Aubrey Marx, Aurea Carlisle, Chelsea Chow and Taylor Rich.
This season, the Mulerider women have been led by Hester who has posted a team-leading average score of 79.3 with her score counting in all 19 rounds of the team's eight total tournaments played over two semesters.
Marx and Chow have also played in all 19 rounds for the SAU women this season. Like Hester, Marx's score has counted in all 19 rounds with Chow's counting in all but one round this season. Hester leads with a team-low round of 72, while Marx (76) and Chow (78) have both shot inside 80 this season.
All three players have finished at least a tournament inside the top 20. Hester has logged four top 20 results in addition to finishing a tournament in 25th. Marx has two top 20 finishes and Chow has one with a 21st place finish as well.
In four tournaments totaling ten rounds, Carlisle's score has counted toward the team effort in eight of those rounds. She carries an average score of 84.9.
Rich, who has played all four of the team's spring tournaments, has seen her score count four times.
Last season at the league championships in Hot Springs, SAU finished with a three-round score of 969 which saw Rich place inside the field's top 20 and the Muleriders place seventh of nine teams.
The Mulerider men will chase a league tournament title with a five-man grouping consisting of the All-GAC trio of Caleb Miller, Logan McDonald and Connor Harrington as well as true freshman Luke Cote and the veteran Brendan Little.
Miller, McDonald and Harrington have played in all 23 rounds for the Muleriders this season. Cote and Little follow with 17 rounds each. All five golfers for the SAU Men carry average scoring marks at 78 or better with Miller's average of 73 leading the way.
Miller owns a team-best eight rounds at par or better and a team-high finish percentage of 81.6%. McDonald leads with two rounds in the 60s this season, which included matching the program record for low round earlier this spring, and follows Miller with seven rounds at par or better.
Harrington is finishing better than 61% of his opponents and along with Miller and McDonald the trio became the first Mulerider teammates to shoot a round at 67 or better this season.
Cote has enjoyed a nice freshman campaign posting an average score of 77, while beating nearly 50% of his opposition. Little has an average of 78 with nine counters in 17 rounds played. Miller and Harrington lead with 23 counters.
SAU finished six of nine last spring at the league championships in Hot Springs. Miller, McDonald and Harrington all competed for SAU in the 2022 tournament.