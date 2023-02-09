The Great American Conference announced the first Women’s Tennis Player of the Week honor of the 2023 season. Henderson State’s Mulan Kamoe earned the award after the Reddies opened with a win against Delta State.
GAC WOMEN’S TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Mulan Kamoe, Henderson State, Sr., Nasoso Nadi, Fiji
Kamoe collected wins at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles as part of the Reddies’ 7-0 win against the Lady Statesmen. In doubles, she paired with Haarini Balakrishnan for a 6-1 victory. In singles play, she fought back from dropping the first set to Adriana Subias to record a 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 win.