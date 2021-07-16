Logan Quinn has been promoted to associate head coach of the Southern Arkansas men’s basketball program.
Quinn is entering into his third season on Andy Sharpe's staff.
"Logan has been an incredible asset to our program the last two years and we are very fortunate to have him and his wife Bella here at Southern Arkansas University and in Magnolia," said Sharpe. "The passion and energy that Logan brings to work every single day is infectious. It is my pleasure to reward Logan's commitment and dedication by promoting him to associate head coach."
Sharpe noted following Quinn's hiring to the role of assistant coach in the summer of 2019 that "adding Logan to our staff was a big win for us." A big win indeed considering Quinn made an immediate impact on the program from his on-court leadership and knowledge to his recruiting prowess. In fact, since his arrival in Magnolia, the Muleriders have notched some big wins on the court as well.
Since the 2019-20 season, Southern Arkansas has recorded 28 wins, 22 of which have come at home, and most recently the Muleriders completed a shortened, spring-only campaign that saw the program capture a share of the Great American Conference Eastern Division title, finish as GAC Tournament Runner-Up and punch the program's first ticket to the NCAA postseason.
Under Sharpe, Quinn has helped coach and mentor three All-GAC selections in Devante and Jalen Brooks and the league's reigning Player and Defensive Player of the Year in Aaron Lucas; the program's first All-America honoree in the department's NCAA Era.
In addition to serving on Sharpe's staff, Quinn directs the department's community service initiative "Muleriders in Magnolia." Under Quinn's leadership, 75% of the department's student-athletes combined to log over 1,400 hours of community service totaling just over $40,000 in economic impact for the 2020-21 year. Thirteen local community organizations benefitted from the on-going initiative since the fall of 2020.
Prior to joining Sharpe's staff, Quinn helped lead the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes to a 37-26 record which included wins over Oklahoma State, Memphis, UCONN, and Kansas State during his two seasons as an assistant coach. Quinn assisted in video edits for scouting reports, on-the-floor coaching, and skill development, as well as day-to-day administrative, practice, and game day responsibilities.
Additionally, Quinn is hailed as a veteran player development coach as he has worked alongside Mike Penberthy, former NBA Player Development Coach of the New Orleans Pelicans and current Los Angeles Lakers shooting coach, in the skill development of NBA players such as Luka Doncic, Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Jrue, Justin, and Aaron Holiday, Frank Jackson, Solomon Hill, Kyle Korver, Joakim Noah, Ben McLemore, Jeff Adrien, Devin Harris, PJ Dozier, and Nigel Hayes.
A native of Los Angeles, Quinn began his collegiate playing career at Little Rock in 2010-11 and helped the Trojans to a Sun Belt Conference Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament appearance. After transferring to The Master's University, Quinn graduated in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in Kinesiology and physical education.