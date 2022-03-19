Southern Arkansas' Devante Brooks has advanced to the final round of voting in the "Dark Horse Dunker" competition where he will face off against Lynn University's Branden Ellis.
The highest vote getter moves on to New Orleans to compete in the 2022 State Farm College Slam Dunk Championship on March 31. The event will be televised on ESPN.
Fans can vote once per day per email through noon Central Daylight Time on Tuesday, March 22.
In the opening round of voting, Brooks topped Carson-Newman's EJ Bush and Letourneau's Warren Richardson. Ellis moved past Drury's Obiajulum Okafor and Missouri Southern's R.J. Smith.
Brooks, a native of Shreveport, is looking to become the second former player under former Mulerider head coach Andy Sharpe to win the Dark Horse Dunker Fan Vote Competition after Martin Methodist's James Justice claimed the honor in 2012. Justice went on to win the College Slam Dunk Championship.