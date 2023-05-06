Top seed Southern Arkansas suffered a setback on Friday night, dropping its first-round Great American Conference Tournament opener 5-3 to Southeastern Oklahoma State.
SAU will need to win twice at home on Saturday in order to advance to next weekend's four-team, double-elimination tournament from Springdale's Arvest Ballpark.
Southern Arkansas (34-16) used an RBI single from Brandon Nicoll in the Muleriders' first trip to the plate for an early run in support of SAU starter Jeremy Adorno who suffered the loss after throwing six innings, allowing eight hits and five runs with 11 strikeouts. Jake Uber finished off the final three innings facing three over the minimum with two strikeouts.
A five-run fourth inning was enough for the Savage Storm in the best-of-3 series opener. SOSU (28-23) used four hits, three for extra bases, wet outfield grass and an errant throw with two outs to put together its game-changing frame.
The Muleriders added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings as an RBI on a Chris Lyles single in the fifth and an RBI on a Riley Orr single in the sixth brought the Muleriders to within two runs of the SOSU lead.
Southern Arkansas stranded 13 base runners in the loss which included the bases loaded in the second, a pair of runners on in the third and sixth innings and came away empty with the bags full in the eighth.
Orr, Nicoll, Lyles and Will Richardson each recorded two hits. SAU finished with a dozen base knocks including three doubles.
Game two of the series is scheduled for 2 p.m. with the "if-necessary" game to follow 30 minutes following the conclusion of Saturday's opener.