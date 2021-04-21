The Southern Arkansas women's golf season came to an end on Tuesday afternoon at the Great American Conference Championship in Hot Springs.
The Muleriders shot a 338 as a team to finish the 54-hole postseason tournament at 994. Leading the way for SAU in Tuesday's round was sophomore Mackenzy Turner and freshman Chelsea Chow as both players carded an 18-hole 81 (+9) to nestle inside the top 30 individually.
Chow led the team with four birdies and Turner paced the squad with 30 pars. Turner placed in a tie for 25th after shooting 86-73-81 for a three-round total of 240. Chow finished tied for 29th after posting a consistent 81-82-81 for a 244 and she finished with a team-best -1 in par-5 scoring.
Freshman Taylor Rich's 81-86 on Monday joined a Tuesday round of 83 as the collegiate rookie finished at 250 in the first postseason tournament of her young career. Sophomore Klarissa Villanueva finished the tournament at 261 and her postseason efforts were highlighted by a career-best 83 in round one. Villanueva joined Chow for the team lead in birdies with four.
Freshman Corynn McKinnie, like Rich, played in her first postseason tournament and finished the 54-hole event with a 271 to round out the action for the Mulerider Women on Tuesday.