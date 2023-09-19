The Great American Conference announced the volleyball players of the week for the third week of the 2023 season.
Southeastern Oklahoma State’s D'Nari Mills won the Offensive Player accolade, East Central’s Sydney Roshek claimed the Defensive player honor and Southern Nazarene’s Kaley Brubaker earned the Setter award.
GAC VOLLEYBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
D'Nari Mills, OH, Southeastern Oklahoma State, So., Cypress, Texas
For the second straight week, Mills led the GAC in both kills and points as she averaged 5.80 kills and 6.07 points per set in the Savage Storm’s three wins. She hit .360 for the week. She had 25 kills against Southwest Baptist, 27 against Northwestern Oklahoma State and 35 in a five-set win against Drury - the third most in a match in Savage Storm history.
GAC VOLLEYBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Sydney Roshek, L, East Central, Fr., Woodland Park, Colorado
Roshek averaged a GAC-leading 6.18 digs per set as the Tigers picked up two victories. She tallied 17 in ECU’s GAC opener against Southern Nazarene, followed by 16 in a sweep of University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. In a five-set reverse sweep against Southwest Baptist, she amassed a career-high 35 digs.
GAC VOLLEYBALL SETTER OF THE WEEK
Kaley Brubaker, S, Southern Nazarene, Jr., Fort Worth, Texas
Brubaker paced the Crimson Storm to a 3-0 week after averaging 9.67 assists per set. She totaled 38 in a sweep of East Central. She followed up with 44 assists and 21 digs in a four-set victory against Southwest Baptist. She finished her week with 34 assists and 14 digs in a five-set win against Drury.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Kayte Delong, OH; Lauryn Moultrie, MH; and Morgan Schuster, S.