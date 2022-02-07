The Southern Arkansas football program signed 20 prep stars and seven transfers on National Signing Day.
Magnolia High School will be included in the mix. The Muleriders are picking up Louisiana-Monroe transfer Kadyn Roach as a running back.
Magnolia Panthers punter-kicker Jay Todd Baker has also signed with SAU.
First-year head coach Brad Smiley and his newly-formed staff locked in 15 defenders, 11 offensive players and one specialist. Geographically, a dozen players hail from the state of Texas, nine are from the state of Arkansas and six call Louisiana home.
Coach Smiley sat down with Mulerider Athletics for an in-depth discussion on his first two months on the job, building a staff, his first recruiting class and the program's plans for the spring.
