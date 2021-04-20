HOT SPRINGS – Southern Arkansas junior Roman Timmerman carded a two-round total of 143, highlighted by an opening round 69, and currently sits in third place at one under and four strokes off of the lead with 18 holes remaining at the Great American Conference Championship.
Southern Arkansas recorded scores of 292 and 296 to enter Tuesday's final round from the Hot Springs Country Club's par-72, 6,713-yard Arlington Course in third place and 16 strokes behind tournament-leading Arkansas Tech.
Timmerman's 69 is the third lowest round of the tournament with the only golfers better than him on Monday claiming the top two. He went even on par-3 scoring, shot +2 on par-4 scoring and finished at three under on par-5 scoring. The Canadian recorded seven birdies and 23 pars.
Just outside the individual top 10 is true freshman Caleb Miller who bettered his round one 76 by shaving five strokes to finish round two with a 71 (-1) as he posted a 147 (+3) on Monday. Miller matched Timmerman's effort on par-5 holes as he also shot -3, while leading the team in birdies with eight.
Senior Kade Johnson has landed in the top 20 after consecutive rounds of 74 (+2). He leads the entire field in par-5 scoring at six under. Johnson has recorded seven birdies.
Junior Garrett Davis's team-leading 24 pars highlighted his day on the course as he shot a 36-hole effort of 152. Senior Calum Graham matched Davis' 152 as he is tied for the tournament lead in par-4 scoring at +2. He made par 22 times on Monday.
The Muleriders return to action on Tuesday morning for the final round of play at the GAC Championship.