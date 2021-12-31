A fourth-quarter rally came up short Thursday for Southern Arkansas women as they fell 73-66 to Northwestern Oklahoma State.
Seven lead changes and three tied scores highlighted a frantic back-and-forth first half of action. SAU could not overcome a 14-point deficit entering the final 10 minutes.
The Muleriders (7-3, 2-2 GAC) were led by senior Kisi Young who delivered 14 points with two steals, an assist and one rebound. Junior Mychala Linzy, back after a lengthy absence due to injury, followed with 12 points, all from three-point range, and added two rebounds and two assists.
SAU started hot, shooting 53.8% from the floor with six of the team's seven makes coming from beyond-the-arc, but trailed 25-22 after the opening 10 minutes and fell behind by nine at the intermission. The Muleriders entered the fourth quarter down 65-51, but employed a defense that surrendered just four makes by the Rangers in a dozen attempts during that time.
Additionally, NWOSU made 10 three-point attempts in the win, but missed its only attempt in the final 10 minutes. The Rangers went 13-for-14 from the charity stripe, but did not attempt a shot from the line in the fourth quarter.
NWOSU scored six points in the final quarter off turnovers, while 18 of SAU's 27 such points came in the second and third quarters. The Muleriders finished +6 in turnover margin, but was outrebounded 43-27 and finished -5 in offensive rebound margin as the Rangers corralled 17 boards on the offensive glass.
The Muleriders will play Southeastern Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. Saturday inside W.T. Watson Center.