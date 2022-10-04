The Great American Conference announced the fifth Football Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season. Henderson State’s Xavier Malone and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Tylan Morton shared Offensive Player of the Week. The Bulldogs’ Richard Silva earned Defensive Player of the Week and Ouachita Baptist’s Gabe Goodman claimed the Special Teams Player of the Week honor.
GAC CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Xavier Malone, Henderson State, WR, Sr., Mound Bayou, Mississippi
Malone caught five passes for 163 yards as the Reddies defeated Southeastern Oklahoma State, 31-23. He scored touchdowns on an 83-yard reception and on a 72-yard play. He ranks in a tie for first in Division II with eight touchdown receptions while his 25.76 yards-per-reception ranks second.
GAC CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Tylan Morton, Southwestern Oklahoma State, QB, Gr., Griffin, Georgia
Morton picked up his second Offensive Player of the Week accolade after he accounted for 422 yards of total offense in a 37-27 win against Arkansas-Monticello. He went 26-for-36 with 358 yards through the air with three touchdown passes. He gained 64 yards on the ground and scored on an eight-yard run. His 13 touchdown passes lead the GAC.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Richard Silva, Southwestern Oklahoma State, LB, So., Keller, Texas
Silva anchored a SWOSU defense that held Arkansas-Monticello to just 94 yards rushing in a 37-27 victory. The Weevils entered the game averaging 281.3 rushing yards per game, He recorded a team-high 10 tackles, including 3.0 tackles for loss and one sack. He has 7.0 tackles for loss in three games played.
GAC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Gabe Goodman, Ouachita Baptist, K, Jr., Arkadelphia, Arkansas
Goodman made all eight of his kicks in the Tigers’ 48-7 road win against Northwestern Oklahoma State. In addition to six extra points, he made a 55-yard field goal to set a school record with the second-longest field goal in GAC history. He added five touchbacks on his nine kickoffs.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Jariq Scales, RB; Jacob Berry, LB; and Austin Wilkerson, K.