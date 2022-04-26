The Great American Conference announced its sixth Track & Field Athlete of the Week awards for the 2022 outdoor season. Harding’s Fallou Gaye and Oklahoma Baptist’s Matthew Higdon won the Men’s honors. The Bison’s Jade Byrd and Southern Nazarene’s Carissa Burns claimed the Women’s accolades.
GAC MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Fallou Gaye, Harding, So., Dakar, Senegal
Gaye established the conference’s top time in the 400-meter hurdles when he ran a winning and personal-best time of 51.86 seconds at the ASU Red Wolf Open. His time ranks as the eighth-fastest in the country. He ran the second leg of the Bisons’ winning 4x400 relay team.
GAC MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Matthew Higdon, Oklahoma Baptist, Jr., Tecumseh, Oklahoma
Higdon improved upon his NCAA Provisional status in the hammer throw when he unleashed a throw of 59.97m at the John Jacobs Invitational. He placed fourth overall in the event with the top throw amongst Division II competitors. He moved up to 16th in DII with his throw.
GAC WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Carissa Burns, Southern Nazarene, Fr., Bethany, Oklahoma
Burns turned in a pair of stellar times at the John Jacobs Invitational. In the 100-meter dash, her time of 11.96 seconds became the fastest in the conference this season. She became the third GAC athlete this season to break the 25-second barrier in the 200. She also ran the second leg of the Crimson Storm’s 4x100 relay team that placed fourth.
GAC WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Jade Byrd, Oklahoma Baptist, Fr., Stratford, Oklahoma
Byrd established the GAC’s top throw of the season in the discus when she posted a mark of 46.69m at the John Jacobs Invitational. Her throw led all Division II competitors and earned her an NCAA Provisional mark. She also recorded her best throws of the season in the shot put and the hammer.