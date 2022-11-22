The Great American Conference announced the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Player of the Week awards for the second week of the 2022-23 season. Southern Nazarene’s Cassandra Awatt captured the Women’s honor and Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Malik Parsons claimed the Men’s accolade.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Cassandra Awatt, Southern Nazarene, G, Sr., Lubbock, Texas
Awatt averaged 21.3 points and 9.0 rebounds as the Crimson Storm picked up their first two wins of the season. Against UAFS, she registered a double-double with 27 points and 13 rebounds. She added three assists and three steals. She scored 18 points against both Washburn and Pittsburg State. She went 25-for-43 from the floor, shooting 58.1 percent across the three games.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Malik Parsons, Northwestern Oklahoma State, G, Sr., San Diego, California
Parsons fueled the Rangers’ come-from-behind victory at Midwestern State as he scored the team’s final eight points, including the go-ahead layup with 19 seconds remaining, in the 67-64 win. He tallied a game-high 22 points on 6-for-12 shooting. He grabbed 12 rebounds and added four assists, three steals and two blocks.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Mychala Linzy, G; LaTreavin Black, F.