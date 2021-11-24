The Great American Conference announced the second Women’s and Men’s Basketball Players of the Week for the 2021-22 season.
East Central’s Madison Rehl claimed the Women’s award and Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Jett Sternberger earned the Men’s honor.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Madison Rehl, East Central, G, Sr., Edmond, Oklahoma
Rehl averaged 16.0 points per game in the Tigers’ season-opening victories against Texas Woman’s and UAFS. She shot 70.0 percent from the field and went 3-for-6 from the 3-point arc. She became the 14th player in ECU history to reach 1,000 points in a career during the Tigers’ win against UAFS.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Jett Sternberger, Southeastern Oklahoma State, G, So., Kingfisher, Oklahoma.
Sternberger broke the school and conference record for points in a game when he scored 55 points in the Savage Storm’s victory against Arlington Baptist. The Southeastern record stood for 64 years. He went 18-for-25 from the floor, 12-for-18 from the 3-point arc. The 12 3-point field goals set a school record and tied the GAC single-game mark.