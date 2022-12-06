The Great American Conference announced the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honors for the fourth week of the 2022-23 season.
Harding’s Sage Hawley and Henderson State’s Ashley Farrar won the Women’s honor while Arkansas Tech’s Taelon Peter and Oklahoma Baptist’s Paul King shared the Men’s award.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Sage Hawley, Harding, C, Jr., Memphis, Tennessee Hawley
broke a 25-year school record for points in a game when scored 43 points on 21-for-31 shooting in a 105-103 overtime win against Southern Arkansas. Her 21 field goals and 31 attempts also set Harding records. She added 15 rebounds in the win. Against the GAC opener against Ouachita Baptist, she scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked four shots.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Ashley Farrar, Henderson State, G, Sr., Green Forest, Arkansas Farrar netted 44 points - the high in Division II so far this season - and collected a career-high 15 rebounds in a 98-90 win against Southern Arkansas. She went 16-for-24 from the floor. In an overtime win at Arkansas-Monticello, she tallied 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Taelon Peter, Arkansas Tech, G, So., Russellville, Arkansas
Peter helped Tech open 2-0 in GAC play for the first time in six years as he averaged 23.0 points per game in wins against Arkansas-Monticello and Ouachita Baptist. He hit 9-of-14 shots en route to scoring a career-high 28 points against UAM. He added six rebounds and three steals. In the overtime win against the Tigers, he scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Paul King, Oklahoma Baptist, G, So., Monroe, Louisiana
King led the Bison to wins against Southwestern Oklahoma State and Northwestern Oklahoma State by averaging 27.0 points and 3.5 assists per game. Against the Bulldogs, he hit 11-of-16 shots in scoring 36 points. He added four steals. Against the Rangers, he followed up with 18 points. He went a combined 22-for-24 from the free-throw line.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Jessica Jones, G and Gregory Hammond, Jr., G.
