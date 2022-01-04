Southern Arkansas’ Devante Brooks has received a share of the Great American Conference Basketball Player of the Week honors with Burke Putnam of Oklahoma Baptist.
Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Scout Frame and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Makyra Tramble split the Women’s award.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Devante Brooks, Southern Arkansas, F, Sr., Shreveport, Louisiana
Brooks averaged 17.0 points and 15.5 rebounds in home victories against Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southwestern Oklahoma State. During the 69-49 win against the Rangers, he became the GAC’s first men’s player to reach 1,000 rebounds in a career. He owns seven-straight double-doubles and his 11.3 rebounds per game ranks eighth in the country.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Burke Putnam, Oklahoma Baptist, G, Sr., Tulsa, Oklahoma
Putnam picked up his second-straight Player of the Week as he led the Bison to an 83-78 road win against Henderson State. He scored 28 points on 9-for-14 shooting. He added seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. He has eight 20-point games this season and his 22.0 points per game leads the GAC.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Scout Frame, Northwestern Oklahoma State, G, Jr., Kinsley, Kansas
Frame tallied 24 points in each of the Rangers’ road wins against Southern Arkansas and Arkansas-Monticello. She added seven rebounds and a pair of steals against the Muleriders as Northwestern held an SAU offense that had averaged 101.4 points in their previous five games to just 66. She grabbed eight rebounds and picked up four steals against the Blossoms.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Makyra Tramble, Southwestern Oklahoma State, F, So., Shawnee, Oklahoma
Tramble recorded the 20th double-double of her career – her first with points and assists – as she totaled 20 points and 10 assists in a 97-54 win at Arkansas-Monticello. She followed up with 32 points, one shy of her career high, on 13-of-26 shooting as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Southern Arkansas, 85-72.
The other Southern Arkansas player nominated was Kisi Young, F.