The Great American Conference has named its top runners for the past week. East Central’s Amos Pkiach won Men’s Runner of the Week and the Tigers’ Abigael Kemboi earned Women’s Runner of the Week.
GAC MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Amos Pkiach, East Central, Jr., Kapenguria, Kenya
Pkiach set the school record for the 8K after he ran a 24:06.2 Chile Pepper Festival. He finished 11th in a meet that featured 16 Division I teams. He placed fourth among Division II participants. The Tigers finished ninth overall, fourth out of 12 Division II schools.
GAC WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Abigael Kemboi, East Central, Jr., Greenwood, Arkansas
Kemboi broke the program record in the 5K when she recorded a time of 17:24.9 at the Chile Pepper Festival. She placed 27th overall, sixth among Division II runners. She beat her personal best by more than 14 seconds. The Tigers finished 10th among Division II teams.
Also nominated was Robert Kraus, Gr., Southern Arkansas.