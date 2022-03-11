The Great American Conference announced the Women’s Tennis award for the fourth week of the 2022 season. Arkansas Tech’s Lea Grinberg earned the honor.
GAC WOMEN’S TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Lea Grinberg, Arkansas Tech, So., Paris, France
Grinberg went unbeaten in singles and doubles action over the last week of play. Playing at No. 1 singles, she earned a three-set win against Drury’s Ewa Samberger, the nation’s No. 43 player. She, along with doubles partner Daniela Baez, earned wins against Ouachita’s Austynn Crocker and Shelly Davilus and Drury's tandem of Samberger and Kseniia Eremina.