The 8th Annual Mulerider Club Kickoff Dinner has been cancelled.
The Southern Arkansas University Department of Athletics announced the cancellation out of an abundance of caution as COVID cases continue to increase in Columbia County.
Festivities had been set for Tuesday, August 10.
All tickets purchased for the event will be refunded in the coming weeks in the manner that they were acquired. For questions, contact Associate Director of Development Jackson McCurdy at jacksonmccurdy@saumag.edu or by phone at 870-235-4325.
