CARY, N.C. – The Southern Arkansas baseball team showed that it can win games with its bats by averaging 15 runs per game while sweeping through its NCAA regional and super regional.
Saturday, the Muleriders proved they can also win with pitching and defense.
Jeremy Adorno threw a complete game five-hitter and got some timely help from the fielders behind him to shut down Rollins and lead his team to a 3-1 victory in the opening round of the Division II College World Series at the USA Baseball National Training Complex.
Conner Allen’s three-run homer in the second inning accounted for all the offense SAU needed, as it extended its winning streak to 10 and advanced into the winner’s bracket of the double elimination national championship tournament.
“The regional and super regional, yes, we were very offensive. But there were also times when our pitchers did an outstanding job with the wind blowing out most of those games,” SAU Coach Justin Pettigrew said.
“As a matter of fact, the first time Jeremy went out in a Muleriders jersey, he threw a no-hitter, so I knew we were going to get his best and we were going to get our team’s best.”
It didn’t exactly start that way, though.
Rollins put the first two batters of the game on base after an error by shortstop Riley Orr and a single by Rollins’ Chase Achuff.
But before the situation could escalate any further, Adorno battled back to strike out the next two hitters, then get designated hitter Nick Santucci – who would account for two of his team’s hits in the game – on an inning ending bounce out.
From that point on, the freshman right-hander was in complete control. He struck out six and walked only one in a 105-pitch masterpiece that improved his record to 14-0.
“As a pitcher, I try to set the tone early,” Adorno said. “Getting those two guys on, I knew I’d been there before. I just needed to do what I usually do, just go out there, get a zero on the board, get out of the inning and let our guys hit.”
As much trouble as the Tars had hitting Adorno, the Muleriders had just a tough time breaking through against Rollins starter Jaylyn Whitehead.
The senior left-hander retired the first five hitters he faced before DH Tucker Burton finally broke through with a two-out single up the middle in the second. Chris Lyles then followed with a hard hit single down into left before Allen unloaded an 0-1 fastball from Whitehead onto the berm over the left field wall.
“It was a fastball,” said Allen, whose dramatic ninth-inning homer against Augustana helped propel the Muleriders (47-11) to their first trip to Cary. “After the first one, I didn’t really know if he’d go back to it knowing he’s a very good pitcher who can put his pitches wherever he wants. But when you get that fastball in, you don’t want to miss it.”
Whitehead called the one pitch he’d like to have back “a bad pitch from me, but obviously he got ahold of it. Hats off to him.”
Whitehead regrouped after Allen’s homer to allow only more hits and three baserunners the rest of the way, retiring 15 straight Muleriders at one point. But between Adorno and the players backing him up in the field, it didn’t really matter.
The first defensive gem came in the top of the fifth, when Orr redeemed himself for his earlier miscue by ranging deep into the hole to turn a potential hit into a force play that choked off a Rollins rally.
Then in the seventh, after the Tars (40-16) loaded the bases with nobody out, center fielder Ty Manning turned in what proved to be the pivotal play in the game by turning what looked like an RBI single by Cameron Meehan into a game-changing force play.
A run scored on the play, but after fielding Meehan’s blooper on a bounce, Manning alertly noticed that the runner at second had taken a few steps back in order to tag up. So he came up throwing aggressively, fast enough for Orr’s relay to get the out at third.
One pitch later, Adorno induced ninth hitter Jared Herron into an inning ending double play.
“You talk about a huge momentum swing for us, it was that play,” Pettigrew said.
“Those guys are always behind me,” Adorno added. “I know I don’t have to strike out 20 a game. I know if I put the game in play and throw strikes, they’re going to do their job.”
Allen added an exclamation point to SAU’s tight defense by making a sliding catch in right field for the first out of what proved to be an otherwise uneventful ninth inning.
The third-seeded Muleriders will now get a day off to celebrate and recharge before playing their next game on Monday against either second-seeded Point Loma or No. 7 Illinois-Springfield.
“Going into this, it’s kind of uncharted waters,” Pettigrew said. “We haven’t been here as a team and I think our guys did a great job of just focusing on this being just another game.
“I know that sounds really simple and kind of cheesy, but that’s been the message for us – making sure we play the game the way we’ve played it all year long and don’t let the elements, the surroundings and the hype overtake what we’re trying to do. Man, I had a great seat to watch this one today.”
