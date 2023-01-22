SEARCY – Southern Arkansas women's basketball suffered their largest GAC loss of the season in their Saturday night matchup against the Harding Lady Bisons.
The Bisons held the Muleriders to a 28.6 field goal percentage and outscored them 82-56. Southern Arkansas falls to 7-9 on the season and 3-7 in GAC play.
Senior Diamond Morris led Mulerider scoring with 13 points that included 3 made threes at a .750 shooting clip. Senior teammate Mychala Linzy also recorded three threes to earn her nine points of the night. Junior Addy Tremie led Mulerider bench scoring with six of the 22 points.
The Muleriders recorded just eight threes to record less than 10 made in back-to-back games for the first time this season. SAU stayed within a five-point range of Harding in the first and third quarter, but the 12-point deficit they suffered in the second was one that proved too large to come back from. The Lady Bison held the Muleriders to their lowest field goal percentage of the season while the Riders allowed Harding to shoot at 50% or better for their fourth time this season.
Harding went on multiple runs in the game where they capitalized on their defensive ability to stunt the Muleriders. The Lady Bisons started off the game with one of said runs that allowed an early 15-4 Harding lead. Southern Arkansas bounced back with three made threes from Linzy (2) and freshman Riley Stanford. The Muleriders found themselves down seven points in the first quarter before senior Jessica Jones landed a jumper with two seconds to go to cut the Lady Bisons lead to five points entering the second quarter.
Harding capitalized on another huge run to set the Muleriders back, scoring 14 points versus SAU's one during a four-minute stretch. The only Mulerider baskets in the second quarter came as threes from Morris and Linzy and a made free throw from freshman Sisi Reese. The Muleriders failed to keep up with Harding as they scored 20 points including eight points that stemmed from the seven SAU turnovers.
Diamond Morris worked to offset the 17-point deficit they entered the second half with, putting up the first points of the quarter with a made three. The two Arkansas teams stayed neck and neck through the first five of the quarter with Harding putting up 11 points and Southern Arkansas putting up 10. Despite the teams playing even in the first five minutes, Harding took control in the next five and outscored SAU 9-2 to enter the final quarter up 22 points.
Harding gained a game-high lead of 30 points with three minutes left to play. Despite the massive Harding lead, the Muleriders recorded their highest scoring quarter with 19 points, just four points less than the Lady Bisons.
The Muleriders will head to Monticello to take on UAM on Monday.