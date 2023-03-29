The Great American Conference announced the Women’s and Men’s Track & Field athletes of the week for the third weekend of the outdoor season. Oklahoma Baptist’s Olivia Tate and Anisha Henderson earned the Women’s awards. The Bison’s Jonathan Elix shared the Men’s Field Athlete honor with Harding’s Vlad Malykhin while the Bisons’ Dakarai Bush won the Men’s Track Athlete accolade.
GAC WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Olivia Tate, Fr., Oklahoma Baptist, Beggs, Oklahoma *Tate competed in four events at the OBU Invite. She took second in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Her 100-meter time, 11.86 seconds, finished just .01 seconds off of an NCAA provisional time. Both her 100 and 200 times, 24.47 seconds, pace the GAC. She ran the second leg of the winning 4x100 relay time. The time, 46.61 seconds, earned an NCAA provisional time.
GAC WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Anisha Henderson, So., Oklahoma Baptist, Plano, Texas
Henderson claimed the long jump title at the OBU Invite. Her winning effort, 5.92 meters, earned her an NCAA provisional mark with the 10th-longest jump of the season. She produced the top three jumps of the meet. She also ran the opening leg of the Bison’s 4x100 relay team and placed third in the triple jump.
GAC MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Dakarai Bush, Sr., Harding, Tatum, Texas
At the Ole Miss Classic, Bush won both the 200- and 400-meter contests in races that featured multiple Division I competitors. In the 400, he ran in 46.60 seconds, the fastest time in Division II this season while his 200 time, 21.33 seconds, ranks ninth. He broke a 20-year school record in the 400. He ran the anchor leg on a 4x100 relay team that placed second.
GAC MEN’S FIELD CO-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Vlad Malykhin, Fr., Harding, Shostka, Ukraine
Malykhin, the reigning Division II indoor champion in the pole vault, won the event at the Ole Miss Classic. He cleared a provisional height of 5.26 meters, the second-highest clearance in Division II this season. It ranks as the third-best vault in school history.
GAC MEN’S FIELD CO-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Jonathan Elix, Fr., Oklahoma Baptist, Hobart, Oklahoma
Elix registered three top-four finishes at the OBU Invite, headlined by a victory in the high jump. His clearance, 2.13 meters, threatened the school’s 39-year record of 2.15 meters. He secured an NCAA provisional mark with the third-best jump of the outdoor season. He finished fourth in both the long jump and triple jump.
Southern Arkansas athletes nominated were Kamrin Hooks, Gr.;
Daymien Smith, Fr.; and Ja'Kamron Zackery, So.