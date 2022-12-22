The Great American Conference announced the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honors for the sixth week of the 2022-23 season. Harding’s Sage Hawley captured the Women’s award and
Southern Nazarene’s Nick Davis earned the Men’s honor.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Sage Hawley, Harding, C, Jr., Memphis
Hawley claimed her third Player of the Week accolade of the season as she helped the Lady Bisons extend their win streak to eight. In Saturday’s 83-65 road win against Henderson State she scored 26 points and pulled down 16 rebounds for her GAC-leading fifth double-double of the season. She added five assists and four blocks.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Nick Davis, Southern Nazarene, F, Jr., Arlington, TX
Davis guided the Crimson Storm to three victories as they finished 2022 as the lone GAC team undefeated in league play. He shot 66.7 percent from the floor while averaging 16.0 points and 7.7 rebounds. He notched his first double-double of the season -- 22 points and 11 rebounds – against Southwestern Oklahoma State.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Jessica Jones, G and Kris Wyche, G.