The Great American Conference announced the eighth Volleyball Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season. Ouachita Baptist’s Riley Braziel earned Offensive Player of the Week, Southern Nazarene’s Madeline Lynch won Defensive Player of the Week and Harding’s
Sarah Morehead claimed Setter of the Week.
GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Riley Braziel, Ouachita Baptist, OH, Fr., Decatur, Texas
Braziel averaged 4.83 kills and 5.17 points per set in road contests against Southwestern Oklahoma State and Northwestern Oklahoma State. Against the Bulldogs, she recorded 13 kills, six digs and an ace. In a sweep of the Rangers, she followed up with 16 kills, 15 digs, two blocks and another assist. She hit .295 in the two contests.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Madeline Lynch, Southern Nazarene, DS/L, Jr., Stillwater, Oklahoma
Lynch helped the Crimson Storm extend their win streak to seven as she averaged 6.36 digs per set across three matches. She set a career high in digs in three consecutive contests. She opened with 25 in a four-set non-conference victory against Cameron. She tallied 31 in a five-set win against Arkansas Tech and followed up with 33 against first-place Harding.
GAC SETTER OF THE WEEK
Sarah Morehead, Harding, Sr., Aledo, Texas Morehead collected her fourth Setter of the Week accolade of the season as she averaged 11.67 assists and 3.11 digs per set as the Lady Bisons scored crucial road wins against Oklahoma Baptist and Southern Nazarene. She notched 48 assists against the second-place Bison. She followed up with 57 assists and a season-high 21 digs against the Crimson Storm.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Lauryn Moultrie, MH; Sakura Thomas, DS; and Gracie Palmer, S.