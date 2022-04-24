DURANT, OK – Southern Arkansas men's tennis wrapped its regular season on Friday afternoon in Durant as the Muleriders rolled to a 6-1 win over Southeastern Oklahoma State to enter postseason play 17-4 overall and as the No. 2 seed in the MIAA-GAC's South Division.
SAU will matchup with North Division No. 3 Newman on Thursday in Edmond, OK in the opening round of the MIAA-GAC Tournament.
The Muleriders eased through doubles action with No. 9 Sander Jans and Marko Nikoliuk topping George Botha and Marin Jurkovic 6-1 at No. 1 and Ole Valkyser and Matthew Tennant upending Manuel Pilotto and Gen Naraya 6-2 at No. 3 to claim the first point.
In singles play, Southern Arkansas won at lines two through six with No. 47 Stuart Rehfuss rallying to beat Stipan Madzar 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 at line two. #19 Marko Nikoliuk won 7-5, 6-2 over Botha at line three. Valkyser claimed a line four win with a 6-1, 6-0 decision against Jurkovic. Yuri Gondouin defeated Naraya 6-4, 6-4 at line five and at line six it was Sofiane Bah edging Thabo Ncube 1-6, 7-6, 1-0.
The Muleriders move to 4-0 against SOSU since the former first matched up with the Savage Storm in March 2019.
SAU and Newman previously met on March 13 in Magnolia. The Muleriders claimed a 6-1 win over the Jets. SAU also beat NU 4-1 in the first matchup between the two programs which took place in Magnolia in March 2019.