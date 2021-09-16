The Great American Conference announced the league’s second Runners of the Week awards for the 2021 season. Harding’s Nieves
Megias earned the Women’s accolade and the Bisons’ Luke Walling claimed the Men’s honor.
GAC WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Nieves Megias, Harding, Jr., Madrid, Spain
Megias took second at the Bob Gravett Invitational to pace the Lady Bisons to a runner-up finish. She turned in her second-fastest 5K time as a Lady Bison with a time of 18:32.2. She finished as Harding’s top runner for the eighth time in nine career starts.
GAC MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Luke Walling, Harding, Fr., Smithville, Arkansas
In Harding’s season-opening meet, the Bob Gravett Invitational, he ran an 8K time of 25:16.3 to record a 10-second victory in his first collegiate
meet to lead the Bisons to a narrow three-point team title. Four Harding runners finished in the top eight. Ouachita placed second in the seven-team event.