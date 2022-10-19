Southern Arkansas’ women’s golf played three tough rounds at the Henderson State Battle for the Belt.
The team finished 5th of 5 teams, posting a total score of 1006. The team recorded rounds of 338, 328 and 340 to finish +142 over par.
Freshman Emma Hester finished tied for 13th in the 26-player field. Hester finished out the tournament by recording seven pars and birdying No. 5 in the third round. She posted rounds of 83, 77 and 82 to finish with a tournament total of 242, +26 over par. Hester shot +2 on both par 3s and par 5s and recorded a total 25 pars and three birdies, the most of the Muleriders.
Freshman Aubrey Marx shot 83 in round three and placed 18th with her three-round total of 247. Junior Chelsea Chow wrapped up play in 21st place after shooting rounds of 86, 81 and 88. Freshman Anna Cain shot an 87 in round three to place 24th with her total of 262, while sophomore Kelsey Saveall shot 99 in round three and 279 overall to finish 25th. Marx recorded 24 pars and 2 birdies and Chow notched two birdies herself to go with 24 pars. Cain eagled the 6th in round three to become one of two golfers to record an eagle. The team recorded 94 pars and 9 birdied between the three rounds of play.
The team will resume play in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the Tulsa Cup on Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25.