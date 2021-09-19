Harding threw a big surprise at Southern Arkansas on Saturday, getting an early lead on its way to a 37-6 victory in Magnolia.
The loss sends the Mulerider to 2-1 in the Great American Conference. SAU travels to Henderson State (3-0) next Saturday. Henderson beat Arkansas-Monticello 58-18 on Saturday.
Harding’s go-ahead drive followed a 30-yard kickoff return by Zach Rice. The Harding offense – noted for a scheme that relies almost exclusively on the run -- ground out yardage but came to a stop when SAU’s Brock Floyd stopped Harding running back Zach Smith at the SAU 27, bringing up fourth down and 7.
Then Harding did what no one expected. Quarterback Preston Paden threw a pass. And, he threw it to a very open Kage Citty over the middle for a touchdown with 10:07 to go in the first quarter.
It was Paden’s only completion in just four attempts all night.
Grant Ennis kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead. As things turned out, it was the only score Harding needed.
SAU went four and out on its only first quarter possession. Harding controlled the football for an incredible 14 minutes, 7 seconds of the first quarter.
The Bisons scored on their next possession when Ennis booted a 25-yard field goal with 5:12 left in the first. Ennis followed that up with an onside kick that teammate Michael Cedrick recovered at the Harding 47.
Harding scored on the first play of the second quarter with a 4-yard run by Cole Chancey. Ellis kicked the extra point for a 17-0 Harding lead.
Southern Arkansas’ only scoring drive started out with a 39-yard run by Jariq Scales, soon followed by a 16-yard Scales run.
Quarterback Hayden Mallory threw a 31-yard touchdown to Micah Small, ending a nine-play, 97-yard drive. A conversion run failed and Harding led 17-6.
Southern Arkansas got a break and a chance to keep the game close. Floyd forced a Cole fumble that was recovered by the Muleriders Ty’jai Pollard at the SAU 19 and Hayden Mallory came out passing on the Muleriders next possession.
But SAU could go no further than its own 30 before J.D. Abrams punted to the Harding 33.
The Bisons kept the ball for the rest of the half, with Ennis kicking a 23-yard field goal with 1 second left in the half, ending a 15-play drive.
SAU’s hopes to make something happen with reception of the second half kickoff. Harding’s Cameron Scott recovered the onside kick at the Harding 46. The drive ended with a 43-yard Ennis field goal with 10:21 left in the third period. Harding led 23-6.
The Muleriders put a good drive together following the field goal.
Mallory threw completions of 22 and 24 yards to Small, and another 10-yarder to Small that gave SAU a first down at the Harding 5. But Cade Pugh sacked Mallory for a 12-yard loss, and a 3-yard pass from Mallory to Dekendrick Bender on fourth and 10 at the Harding 10 wasn’t enough.
Harding came back with a 93-yard, nine-play scoring drive. Chancey scored on a 41-yard run by Chancey with 1:28 left in the third quarter.
Kyle McDonald intercepted a Mallory pass at the Harding 27 early in the fourth quarter.
Harding backup quarterback Robert Wilcke scored on a 1-yard run with 9:05 left to play.
Chancey led all rushers with 144 yards on 27 carries. Scales led SAU with 72 yards on nine carries.
SAU’s Mallory was 15-23-1 for 187 yards. Small had seven receptions for 122 yards.
Onyei Orupabo led SAU defenders with four unassisted and eight assisted tackles. Brock Floyd had seven unassisted and four assisted tackles.
CLICK HERE to see complete game statistics.